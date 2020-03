Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 15:01 Hits: 3

The State DepartmentĀ on Wednesday announced it is slapping new sanctions on Iran as renewed rocket attacksĀ have been launched at U.S. forces in Iraq by what are believed to be Tehran-backed militias.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/488208-us-slaps-new-sanctions-on-iran-amid-renewed-rocket-attacks-in-iraq