Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 21:44 Hits: 2

“Who wants to bet that 6 months from now, #Iran-backed militias will be the “ISF” [Iraq security forces] in command of al-Qaim base?"

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/M3QY9chbB8c/