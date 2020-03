Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 20:10 Hits: 7

A quartet of House lawmakers from New York is asking President Trump to deploy a Navy hospital ship to New York City to treat noncoronavirus patients as hospitals become slammed with patients suffering from the virus.“We write to ask that you...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/488074-new-york-lawmakers-call-for-deployment-of-navy-hospital-ship-to-nyc-amid