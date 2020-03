Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 15:07 Hits: 2

The head of U.S. military forces in Central and South America has tested negative for coronavirus after meeting with Brazilian officials who later tested positive for the virus, U.S. Southern Command (Southcom) said Tuesday.Adm. Craig Faller,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/487988-us-military-commander-tests-negative-for-coronavirus-after-meeting-with