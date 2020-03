Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 22:01 Hits: 1

The Army is taking the next steps toward a Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft by awarding two teams competitive development and risk reduction effort contracts to continue to drive down risk ahead of...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/WqJBfuzGPvg/