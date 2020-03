Articles

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday he would mobilize the military to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, calling it a “national emergency” that requires the U.S. to react as if it is a time of war.“I would call out the military now,” Biden...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/487710-biden-says-he-would-mobilize-the-military-to-address-coronavirus