Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 15:48 Hits: 0

Defense Secretary orders 60-day ban on troops, civilians, and families traveling “to, from, or through” Germany, South Korea, Italy, France, others.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2020/03/pentagon-suspends-troop-travel-affected-countries-trump-limits-travel-mainland-europe/163723/