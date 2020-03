Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 20:33 Hits: 3

Roughly 400 National Guard personnel have been activated in six states to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus, with another 600 expected to join them within 24 hours, the National Guard Bureau announced Friday.“As of this morning, about 400...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/487505-national-guard-activated-in-six-states-to-help-fight-coronavirus