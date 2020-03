Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 23:00 Hits: 3

The U.S. launched airstrikes Thursday against an Iran-backed militia group that hit a military base in Iraq, the Pentagon said.On Wednesday, Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq killed two U.S. troops and one British soldier. Earlier Thursday...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/487363-us-retaliates-with-missile-strikes-in-iraq