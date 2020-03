Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 17:33 Hits: 3

Cpl. Eloiza Zavala, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/03/12/marine-corporal-dies-2-others-hurt-7-ton-rollover-during-uae-exercise.html