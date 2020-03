Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 14:50 Hits: 3

The White House and Pentagon announced Thursday that tours will be suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. The White House Visitors Office information line informs callers that the tours of the executive mansion are “temporarily...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/487211-white-house-pentagon-shutting-down-tours-amid-coronavirus-outbreak