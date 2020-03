Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 19:34 Hits: 3

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned Thursday of an “aggressive” response to a rocket strike in Iraq that killed two U.S. service members that officials are blaming on an Iran-backed militia.“I think the president’s going to be very aggressive...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/487301-graham-warns-of-aggressive-response-to-iran-backed-rocket-attack-that-killed