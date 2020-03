Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 21:37 Hits: 3

A rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase killed two Americans and a British national Wednesday, with a spokesman for coalition forces saying the attack involved more than 15 rockets.The attack on the Taji military base also wounded more than 11 people,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/487125-two-americans-one-british-national-killed-in-iraq-rocket-attack