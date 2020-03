Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 19:48 Hits: 3

The cancellation of the remainder of the exercise is the latest in a string of U.S. and joint training events that have been canceled or scaled back as a result of COVID-19.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/NiKIOhZcOGk/