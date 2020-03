Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 21:45 Hits: 3

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has issued a decree to release Taliban prisoners ahead of talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government, his spokesman said Tuesday, potentially removing an obstacle to implementing the U.S.-Taliban deal.“...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/486901-afghan-president-orders-release-of-1500-taliban-prisoners