Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 21:43 Hits: 2

The Pentagon will provide four U.S. military facilities for passengers to be quarantined after they are removed from a 3,500-person cruise ship that has had an outbreak of the coronavirus, the Defense Department announced Monday.American passengers...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/486696-pentagon-cruise-passengers-to-be-quarantined-at-four-military-bases