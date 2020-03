Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 14:47 Hits: 3

"The Army's order is in effect immediately through May 6, 2020, or until further notice," USFK said

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/03/09/us-military-halts-moves-new-assignments-south-korea-italy-over-coronavirus-fears.html