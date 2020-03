Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 16:55 Hits: 3

Two companies will join Northrop Grumman in developing prototype payloads for the Space Force's Protected Tactical SATCOM program, bringing advanced anti-jamming communications to the war fighter.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/iVU_aHMyK3E/