Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 22:15 Hits: 1

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is taking on a familiar role as a thorn in the side of leadership as Congress barrels toward a surveillance deadline with no deal in sight.Paul, a libertarian-minded Republican, is pushing for broader surveillance court...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/486410-rand-paul-looms-as-wildcard-in-surveillance-fight