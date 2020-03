Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 15:07 Hits: 2

The U.S. Army has ordered a halt to the movement of troops and their families into and out of Italy and South Korea as part of its response to the novel coronavirus. U.S. Forces Korea said in a statement on Sunday that the Army had...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/486498-us-military-orders-stop-to-movement-for-troops-in-south-korea-and-italy-due-to