Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 23:01 Hits: 3

North Korea's military launched three unidentified projectiles, South Korea's military said early Monday morning local time.CNBC first reported the statement from South Korea's military. It was unclear where the launches occurred, but a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/486531-north-korea-fires-unidentified-projectile-south-korean-military