Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 18:37 Hits: 2

Sea Venom was launched from a Dauphin helicopter flying nearly as low as is possible for releasing the missile, which skimmed just over the water upon reaching its cruise phase.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/Z1gikV20P1E/