Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 22:22 Hits: 2

U.S. intelligence officials say they believe the Taliban do not intend to honor the recently-signed peace deal with the United States, NBC News reported Friday, citing three American officials.The deal seeks to end a nearly...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/486370-us-intel-indicates-taliban-does-not-plan-to-honor-deal-report