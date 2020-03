Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 01:14 Hits: 1

DARPA has selected a commercial partner for its Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites (RSGS) program, which will use robotic arms on a space vehicle to perform repairs, augmentation,...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/IvQ0DZrmkUU/