Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 13:55 Hits: 11

Researchers found that those with a higher BMI performed better on so-called common soldiering tasks that require strength.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/03/04/heavier-female-soldiers-out-perform-leaner-counterparts-strength-tasks-study-finds.html