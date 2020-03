Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

The U.S. launched an airstrike against the Taliban in Afghanistan on Wednesday, days after the Trump administration signed a deal with the military group.A spokesperson for the U.S. military said the strike was launched to interrupt a Taliban attack...

