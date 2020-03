Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 16:44 Hits: 6

Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked overseas military commanders to not to make any coronavirus-related decisions that could surprise the White House or contradict President Trump’s statements on the illness, The New York Times reported....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/485682-pentagon-chief-warned-overseas-commanders-not-to-surprise-white-house-on