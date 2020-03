Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 13:18 Hits: 1

The United States and the Taliban signed a historic deal Saturday aimed at winding down America’s longest war.With Secretary of State Mike Pompeo watching, U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban’s political chief, Abdul Ghani Baradar,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/485266-us-taliban-sign-deal-to-withdraw-troops-from-afghanistan