Category: Defense Published on Monday, 02 March 2020

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday said he has given the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan his approval to begin removing American forces from the country.Esper told reporters at the Pentagon that the commander of U.S. and NATO forces in...

