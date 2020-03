Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 22:45 Hits: 5

A top Senate Armed Services Committee Republican on Friday pressed the Pentagon on how it will protect members of the military and their families from the coronavirus.“I have questions about the current status of the [Defense Department]...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/485228-gop-senator-presses-pentagon-on-protecting-service-members-from-coronavirus