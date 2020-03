Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 20:49 Hits: 10

If confirmed, Braithwaite would replace Richard Spencer, who President Donald Trump fired in late November over his handling of Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher’s war crimes case.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/28/trump-navy-secretary-nomination-kenneth-braithwaite-118216