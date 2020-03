Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 20:12 Hits: 9

If President Donald Trump withdraws the U.S. from the Open Skies Treaty, it would “harm both U.S. and allied security interests,” two top Senate Democrats have told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/DSjXQr39CMk/