Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 02:38 Hits: 5

SpaceLogistics, a Northrop Grumman subsidiary, announced that their Mission Extension Vehicle-1 has docked with a commercial communications satellite, marking the start of a mission to extend the...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/Tx7H54bKJHk/