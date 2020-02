Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 02:30 Hits: 9

Saudi military students have returned to U.S. flight training, three months after a Saudi student shot and killed three U.S. sailors in Pensacola, Fla. The U.S. Navy released a statement obtained by The Hill saying the flight training...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/navy/484881-saudi-military-students-resume-us-flight-training-report