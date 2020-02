Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 19:14 Hits: 0

The memorial has a planned cost of about $40 million, and current law requires that 100 percent of funding be raised prior to initial groundbreaking, according to the National Desert Storm Memorial...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/3wrkXi41iS8/