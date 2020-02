Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 19:57 Hits: 0

Gen. Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs chairman, told lawmakers Monday at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the defense budget that the Pentagon needs to look at whether the Sinai mission “is...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/1CTYOzhXgZQ/