Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 16:28 Hits: 0

Senate Democrats on Wednesday introduced legislation to reverse President Trump's decision to shift billions in military funding toward the U.S.-Mexico border wall and place new limitations on the Pentagon's transfer authority.The bill would...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/484711-democrats-introduce-bill-to-reverse-trumps-shift-of-military-money-toward