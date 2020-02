Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 17:41 Hits: 1

“This strike demonstrates that we will continue to relentlessly pursue those responsible for Manda Bay and those wishing to do harm to Americans and our African partners," AFRICOM commander Army Gen....

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/CnmkesYCoM0/