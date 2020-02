Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 17:40 Hits: 0

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that a seven-day “reduction in violence” agreement with the Taliban is largely holding.“So far, the reduction of violence is working,” Pompeo told reporters at a briefing. “Imperfect, but it's working.”...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/484536-pompeo-afghanistan-reduction-in-violence-working