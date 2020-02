Articles

An Arkansas man is in police custody Tuesday after allegedly attempting to blow up a vehicle at the Pentagon.According to the Justice Department, 19-year-old Fayetteville native Matthew Dmitri Richardson was approached by a patrolling...

