Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 01:19 Hits: 0

The coronavirus is threatening joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises, prompting officials to consider scaling them back, according to reports on Monday.Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/484447-coronavirus-threatens-joint-us-south-korea-military-exercises-report