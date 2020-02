Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 11:00 Hits: 1

Congress is gearing up for a high-profile fight over reauthorizing a handful of controversial surveillance programs months before the 2020 elections.After punting late last year to give themselves more time to negotiate, lawmakers now have 15...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/484150-congress-set-for-clash-over-surveillance-reforms