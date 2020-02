Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 15:24 Hits: 2

A woman who had visited a store at a U.S. military base in South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) to raise its risk level to high.The diagnosis announced Monday marks the first case of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/484327-us-military-dependent-in-south-korea-tests-positive-for-coronavirus