Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 01:00 Hits: 5

Lifting the veil of secrecy on some programs in the Air Force's FY21 budget request could be the key to getting lawmakers on board with controversial retirements of legacy aircraft.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/oeMGZ-L1e6Y/