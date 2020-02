Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 18:11 Hits: 0

The head of U.S. Cyber Command told Congress in a Feb. 20 letter that the budget request for fiscal year 2021 did not include $106 million that his organization could still use, mostly as a way to...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/r5QDKIZfPUw/