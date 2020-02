Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 21:57 Hits: 1

The Space Force is seeking $1 billion from Congress for several unfunded priorities in fiscal year 2021, items that it didn’t include in its $15 billion budget request but would still like Congress...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/4e8BMo85dVM/