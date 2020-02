Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 12:29 Hits: 0

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the United States has reached an “understanding” with the Taliban on a reduction of violence across Afghanistan, paving the way for a peace agreement between both sides to be signed on Feb...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/484001-pompeo-expects-us-taliban-agreement-to-be-signed-on-february-29