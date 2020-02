Articles

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Defense Secretary Mark Esper he could “make your life hell” if the Pentagon chief pulled U.S. troops from West Africa, according to NBC News.The interaction reportedly happened at the 2020 Munich Security Conference...

