Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 17 February 2020 13:00 Hits: 1

Rep. Jim Langevin says he and his fellow commissioners will propose streamlining Congressional oversight, incident reporting by industry, and more.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/02/coming-cyber-commission-report-loaded-75-ways-improve-securityplus-bill-proposals/163143/