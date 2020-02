Articles

The U.S. and Taliban will sign a peace deal by the end of the month, the Taliban reportedly said Monday. Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, a senior Taliban leader, said in a video shared with journalists that “both sides have initiated the final draft...

